Robson outlines when final decision on Solskjaer sacking must be taken

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has said that the club must give boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer three years in charge before making a decision on his future.

Having been appointed on a permanent basis in March following a stunning spell as interim boss in the three months prior, Solskjaer has found it tough at Old Trafford since with the Norwegian being criticised for issues both on and off the field.

United are 12th in the Premier League table and on their worst away run in 30 years, having failed to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, both of whom left in the summer.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday, however, Robson insisted that Solskjaer is safe for now and must be given time to turn the club’s fortunes around.

“Is Ole safe? I think United made that really clear when they gave him the job last year,” the 62-year-old said.

“They said they would give him time. The good thing with Ole is that the fans are right behind him as well. I believe three years is the time when you make the decision on whether you manager is doing well.

“They have hung their hat on Ole being the man for the job and reinvigorating their youth policy and developing more kids coming through. Anthony Martial started the season well.

“Unfortunately he has a long-term injury and you can’t afford to carry that when you have let two top-class strikers go.”

Meanwhile, Sunday’s newspapers reported that United were eyeing up a £70m bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

