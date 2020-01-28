Rodgers bemoans missed penalty call but praises one Villa star

Brendan Rodgers expressed his disappointment at his side failing to advance to the EFL Cup final at Wembley, taking particular umbrage with a possible handball that would’ve seen Leicester awarded with a penalty.

The Foxes were the overwhelming favourites to progress to the final after the draw had been made, but a 1-1 draw in the first leg showed that Villa would not go down without a fight despite the large gap in places on the Premier League table.

The hosts took an early lead after smart work from Jack Grealish created a shooting opportunity for the overlapping Matt Targett, with the full-back rifling his effort through Kasper Schmeichel who will have been disappointed with his effort.

The Foxes clawed their way back into the game and equalised through cup goalscorer-extraordinaire Kelechi Iheanacho, but the home side snatched it in injury time with a Trezeguet winner.

Rodgers’ side had the overhwelming majority of shots in the game, taking 22 to Villa’s nine, but goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland was steadfast in keeping the Foxes at bay for long spells.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the match, Leicester boss Rodgers said: “I thought we were excellent in the game. Their goalkeeper (Ørjan Nyland) made some outstanding saves.

“We had a nice control in the game. I thought we should have had a definite handball for a penalty.

“By the end of the game I thought only one team looked like they were going to win it.

“It’s tough to take looking back over the two games but congratulations to Aston Villa and we have to move on.”