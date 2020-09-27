Rodgers claims win over Man City is culmination of his managerial career

Brendan Rodgers reflected on a win 13 years in the making as he overcame Pep Guardiola for the first time.

Leicester stunned Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium as Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 win. It’s the first time in Guardiola’s managerial career that one of his teams has conceded five goals in one game.

Rodgers’ side had to come from behind to do so, and he was delighted with the mentality they showed.

He told Sky Sports: “To beat Man City you have to run like hell. So you have to have that mentality.

“The tactical discipline was good and because of the counter press you have to get your passes off quick.

“We fell behind to a brilliant finish. We showed good composure and stayed calm and showed enough that we could cause them a problem.

‘It has taken me 13 years to play that way’

“It was a brilliant performance and result. It has taken me 13 years to play that way. I’m very much about attacking and being aggressive. I always try to be positive but I need to think of other ways to get results in these games.

“Bringing the game into our half of the field, block off one of their midfielders and you have to be good in the transition to get two or three passes to get out. We took out the press from the goal kicks and went direct but overall the players had to work very hard.”