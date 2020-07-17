Rodgers sends clear message over future of Chelsea target Ben Chilwell

Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that Leicester defender Ben Chilwell is not available for transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

Chilwell continues to be heavily linked with a move away from the Foxes, with Chelsea interested.

Frank Lampard has reportedly made the left back a priority target as he looks to make changes to his squad. The Blues have already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, with more expected to follow.

Previous reports have suggested that it would cost the Blues around £75million to sign the England international. That fee hasn’t put them off though, with Lampard prepared to sell numerous first team stars to ensure he has the funds.

Despite the speculation, Rodgers has remained calm over Chilwell’s future. And he has commented again on the 23-year-old’s situation, insisting Leicester aren’t planning to sell him.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rodgers said: “He’s a Leicester player and not one that we want to lose, so I’m quite relaxed on it.

“We’ve got a fantastic squad and one that we want to keep together.

“There’s no intention to sell Ben Chilwell and absolutely no need to sell. The message is: He’s not for sale.”

INJURY BLOW

It has also been confirmed that Chilwell will miss the remainder of the season with a thigh injury. He has been absent for Leicester’s last three games, including their win over Sheffield United on Thursday.

James Maddison (hip) and Christian Fuchs (groin) have also been ruled out. The trio will miss Leicester’s crucial final league fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester United.

The Foxes currently sit fourth in the league, and their next two results will determine whether they are playing Champions League or Europa League football next term.