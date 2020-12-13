Rodgers compares Leicester talisman Vardy to Liverpool cult favourite

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers compared Jamie Vardy to a modern-day Liverpool legend, while James Maddison revealed that the club’s recent weakness has been addressed.

The Foxes made it three wins on the bounce in all competitions with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brighton.

The win was achieved in large part due to the impressive performances of Maddison and club talisman Vardy who combined to score all three goals.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Rodgers said of the contest: “We knew this would be a real test.

“I enjoyed the game from a technical perspective. Graham Potter sets his teams up well. We were surprised and had to change after 20 minutes.

“With a bit more quality we could have scored one or two more. But overall we’re delighted with the performance and the result.

“Still lots to improve. We’ve got a lot of young players playing. They’re a joy to work with. The table starts to take shape.”

Regarding lethal frontman Vardy, Rodgers compared him to another clinical finisher he used to manage at Liverpool – Luis Suarez.

“Jamie Vardy is a wonderful player,” he continued. “He reminds me of Luis Suarez, how he gives the team such a lift – such a catalyst.

“He doesn’t need many touches. He trains every day. He looks after his body. He’s super professional.”

Slow starts were addressed – Maddison

Double goalscorer Maddison also spoke to Amazon, and revealed that the Foxes’ recent slow starts were at the forefront of their minds.

“That was really good, we wanted to have a good start,” said the midfielder.

“There have been a few games where we have not got off to a quick enough start and that is something we were looking to improve on.”