Rodgers points Leicester star towards source of inspiration after major injury

Leicester’s James Justin has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

The defender was carried off in Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Brighton and has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament.

Foxes manager Rodgers was hopeful the problem was not too serious immediately after the game. But scans have shown the severity of the injury.

“The scan hasn’t shown up so well. It looks like he has done his ACL which is a devastating blow for us because he has been incredible,” said Rodgers.

“He was walking about after the game and we hoped he would be OK but you have to wait to get the scan.

“He was upset yesterday because he has been so robust for me. I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t have been too far away from Gareth’s (Southgate) thoughts.

“He is in London with our doctor and trying to get the expertise and the next step. He is tough mentally and he’ll come back a better player for it.

“We have had it with Ricardo Pereira recently. He has come back fitter and stronger and getting his game time up. That will be a source of inspiration.

“Wherever I have asked him to play and whatever position he has been a minimum of 8/10 and has been developing as a top Premier League player.”

Justin will now miss England Under-21s’ Euro 2021 campaign in Hungary and Slovenia with the group phase held next month.

He has made 48 appearances for the Foxes, scoring four goals, since a move from Luton in 2019.

Other absences for Liverpool clash

Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana and Timothy Castagne are also out with hamstring injuries along with Wes Morgan (back).

The Foxes will go six points clear of Liverpool with victory over the defending champions at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

They are third in the Premier League, a place above their visitors, after one defeat in their last 10 top flight games.

Rodgers said: “I don’t think it’ll define where we’ll finish but it’s the next game and against the champions. It’s another game to measure our progress. We have had a few games where they have been good and others not so (against Liverpool).

“We have given away poor goals in some of the games against Liverpool and if we can cut them out and play with the quality and aggression we have been we’re hopeful it’ll be another good performance against a top team.”

