Rodgers excited at possibility of Celtic v Liverpool in CL

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted it would be “amazing” to face former club Liverpool in the Champions League next season.

Rodgers served as Reds manager from summer 2012 until October 2015, before he was replaced by current incumbent Jurgen Klopp.

The Northern Irishman failed to win a trophy during his time at Anfield, looks on course to win the Treble during his first season at Parkhead.

Celtic have already claimed the title and remain unbeaten in the league season, while they have won the Scottish League Cup and reached the Scottish Cup final.

When asked whether he would like to face Liverpool, who are third in the Premier League but face a battle to finish in the top four, in the Champions League next season, Rodgers told talkSPORT: “It’d be amazing. With the games Liverpool have left they would expect themselves to qualify.

“They haven’t got European football, so they’re just preparing for that one game a week.

“Manchester United have got a couple of games in hand, but towards the end of the season that can be tough and they’ve got other games and maybe they’ll see other priorities.

“Liverpool have points in the bag, they’ve won more games and if they win their next four games or so hopefully that’ll be enough for them.”