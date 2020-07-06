Rodgers explains why Leicester are still on course for Champions League

Brendan Rodgers has praised Leicester for their “remarkable” achievements as they look to qualify for the Champions League again.

Leicester have been one of the surprises of the season, having sat in the top four since their sixth match. While it isn’t quite as extraordinary a story as when they won the league under Claudio Ranieri, their challenge among the Premier League’s elite has been compelling.

Rodgers’ side struggled on their return from the three-month break in proceedings, but were back to their best at the weekend, beating Crystal Palace 3-0 to earn their first win since March.

The result kept Leicester in third place, three points above fifth-placed Manchester United. And with five games left, the Foxes retain high hopes of reaching the Champions League for just the second time in their history.

Rodgers believes that for Leicester to be the highest-placed team behind immensely successful Liverpool and Manchester City sides shows how well his squad have done.

“What the players have done up until this point has been remarkable,” he said.

“If you think of the two teams in front of us, two of the greatest teams the Premier League has produced. For us to be second in the league from a defensive perspective and third highest goalscorers in the league, to be producing that level of consistency – and of course we’ve had a little bump in the last few months, which is absolutely natural for a very, very young squad.

“I think for us to be in the position we’re in, the players have been brilliant up until this point.

“The league is so competitive, not just with the so called top clubs. Clubs like Wolves and Everton and teams like that are big clubs themselves.

“For us to be in amongst it shows the level of performance and how well the guys have done all season.”