Rodgers explains main factor behind rise of Leicester ace Iheanacho

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers highlighted how his side have been able to get the best out of in-form frontman Kelechi Iheanacho.

Leicester booked a date with Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final after ending Man Utd’s hopes at the quarter final stage.

The in-form Iheanacho bagged a brace either side of Youri Tielemans notching from distance.

The Foxes were the better side throughout the contest, forcing error after error from the visitors with a well-drilled and clinical display.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Rodgers said: “I’m obviously delighted. It was a great team performance. Every aspect of the game was complete.

“We showed courage to play football against one of Europe’s greatest teams. I’m so happy for the players. I thought we thoroughly deserved it.”

Explaining how Iheanacho has developed into becoming a potent threat, Rodgers pointed to the team’s altered structure with a traditional two up front.

“Kelechi has always contributed. Maybe his confidence was lower but he works so hard every day and always comes in and gives his all. You see his confidence now. He’s at the top of his game.

“It’s a different structure [up front]. Kelechi is probably best with someone up there with him. Those two are working very well.

“Our solidity and intensity of press was very good. When we dropped into our shape we denied them space. To beat Manchester United 3-1 you have to be complete in all aspects of the game and the players did that.

“[The semi-final] is a way off yet. I told the players they were three games from history. Now it’s two. We’re making the right steps, we’re on the right path. We’re very ambitious to be the best we can be. That’s the challenge and it’s the test we’re enjoying.”

Iheanacho thrilled at near-40-year Leicester achievement

Man of the match Iheanacho also spoke to the press, telling the BBC: “I can’t express the feeling – I feel great and the whole team are happy.

“We were waiting for this time and we’re into the FA Cup semi-final for the first time [in almost 40 years] so we’re happy. We focus on the next game and hopefully we can get to the final.

“We worked really well in training to get ready for this game – tactically we worked hard. We really felt ready to go and we passed the ball very well and got in open spaces and got the runs and the goals.

“I’m enjoying it – I just need to focus and keep going. It’s not easy to get an opportunity but I think I am taking mine – I just need to keep working hard every day and they opportunities will keep coming.”

Regarding his deadly partnership with Jamie Vardy, the forward added: “The partnership is really helping us in the team I am really happy playing alongside Jamie, it’s helping me a lot creating space and getting the shot in behind so I hope we can keep working hard together.”