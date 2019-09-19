Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers wants to keep James Maddison at the club but has once again told Manchester United the Foxes would be powerless if they received a huge offer for the midfielder.

Maddison has been a big success at the King Power Stadium since his £22million arrival from Norwich in 2018.

He was linked with a move to a number of clubs over the summer, including United, and that speculation has not disappeared despite the transfer window having now closed.

The England squad man is said to be one of five young English stars that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on, with one Bournemouth attacker also atop their wish list.

Leicester sold Harry Maguire to United this summer for £80m and Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City in 2018 for £60m, and Rodgers – who was quoted by the morning papers as saying Maddison could be lured away – used his press conference to preview Saturday lunchtime’s clash with Tottenham to repeat the mantra, by insisting the bigger, more glamorous clubs will always have a pull.

“In a player’s career there will always be that temptation, but this is a club that doesn’t want to sell its best players,” said the Leicester manager.

“Of course, if there is a valuation met, which meets what the club perceive it to be worth, there will be a discussion. But it is not something we want to invite.

“James is a very talented player for us. He has lots of improvements to make as a young player. He, along with a lot of young players here, we want to keep.

“But of course, I am a realist as well and I understand how the market works. But it is not something we would be looking to entertain.”

Rodgers apparent willingness (though may some may call this realism) to accept Maddison’s fate without a fight could irk plenty of Foxes fans, who have witnessed the midfielder develop into a quality star.

Maddison scored seven times and assisted seven more in a magnificent debut season has time around and already has one goal and two assists this season.

And the player has admitted he wants to test himself at the highest level when the opportunity presents itself.

He told the Daily Mirror: “I want to play at the highest level my ability will allow me to. I like to think I’ve my head screwed on with the transfers I’ve made.

“I’ve played League One, in Scotland, the Championship and the Premier League. I worked my way up.”

