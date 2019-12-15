Rodgers gives thoughts on widening Liverpool gap as Leicester run ends

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insisted his side are ignoring the growing gap to Liverpool after seeing their long-winning streak end as a battling Norwich side held them to a 1-1 draw.

Tim Krul’s own goal cancelled out Teemu Pukki’s ninth of the season to leave second-placed Leicester 10 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Foxes were denied a ninth straight top-flight win by the excellent Canaries with Jamie Vardy also drawing a blank, halting his run of scoring in eight consecutive games.

Liverpool’s earlier 2-0 win over Watford maintained their form but Rodgers admitted the gap to his former side is not his focus.

He said: “It’s not something we’ve spoken about, everyone else has. These players have been brilliant, it says everything we have drawn a game and everyone is disappointed.

“We weren’t quite at our level but we managed to get back and get a point. We’ll press the rest button and get ready for a [Carabao Cup] quarter-final on Wednesday [at Everton].

“It was probably the right result, we didn’t start so well and our passing was slow.”

Rodgers, who praised his side’s mentality when speaking after the game, continued: “Norwich played well in the opening period. We needed to change it, it wasn’t quite working for us. We made the change [Demarai Gray for Kelechi Iheanacho] and we were better at 4-3-3. In the second half we were much better.”

Pukki opened the scoring after 26 minutes when he found the corner from Emi Buendia’s defence-splitting pass.

But Krul turned the ball into his own net 12 minutes later when he tried to save Vardy’s glancing header which was going wide.

It meant Vardy was not credited with the goal and missed out on scoring in a ninth straight game.

Rodgers added: “I’m disappointed for him, he has made a great run across. I thought it was his goal until I came in but he didn’t have a lot of service, he was terrific throughout.”

The Foxes manager, meanwhile, has categorically ruled out the possibility of selling two of their star names in January.

“There will be nobody leaving in January, categorically,” the Leicester manager said.

“I am speaking regularly with (director of football) Jon (Rudkin) and Top (owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha).

“It is really clear, we want to keep this squad together. It is an exciting team with growth and development in it, so we want to ensure they stay around beyond January.”