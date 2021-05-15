Rodgers hails ‘old school’ moment; admits he ‘wasn’t aware’ of Leicester stat

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted he wasn’t aware of the club’s dubious history in FA Cup finals, and described one moment in particular as like an “old school” FA Cup moment.

Leicester lifted the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history after emerging on the losing side in each of their previous four finals. The contest simmered for much of the evening, but sparked into life when Youri Tielemans rifled home a spectacular drive that will go down in Foxes folklore.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

With minutes remaining, Leicester held on to survive a late Chelsea onslaught, with Kasper Schmeichel pulling off a breathtaking diving stop to deny Mason Mount.

The drama did not stop there, as a late equaliser was ruled out when Ben Chilwell was adjudged by VAR to have been offside moments before Caglar Soyuncu and Wes Morgan bundled the ball into their own net.

Leicester stood firm, and went on to secure their first major silverware since scooping the Premier League title in 2016.

MATCH REPORT: Outrageous Tielemans rocket seals Leicester FA Cup glory over Chelsea

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Rodgers said: “It’s an amazing feeling, I wasn’t aware before I came to Leicester that they’d never won the FA cup, they’d lost in four finals previous so to be able to give that to the owners and the fans, so special.

“So proud, the board players staff, supporters, an amazing day for the city, so proud for everyone.”

Regarding the spectacular winner, Rodgers added: “Youri Tieleman’s goal was like an old school FA cup winning goal but also Kasper Schmeichel’s save, those are the special moments you need in games.

Youri Tielemans went for the spectacular… and delivered a moment that Leicester City fans will NEVER forget! 🔥🔥 What a way to break the deadlock in front of the fans at Wembley!#bbcfacup #bbcfootball #CHELEI pic.twitter.com/EU58SFjbYC — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 15, 2021

“Overall we were the better team, super aggressive, pressed well, we were always a threat with the ball. Chelsea are an amazing team, that’s why they’re in a Champions League final but I thought we deserved it.”

On what it means to him: “Very special, been in six finals before and won them, today is the seventh and it’s the FA Cup so it’s truly special. It means so much to us, so proud, but happier for everyone else.

“The success of this team and club is getting to positions like this and competing, the so-called bigger clubs are expected to win but our success is competing and if we can perform like today we can go and win, what a day for everyone involved with Leicester.”

“What dreams are made of” – Schmeichel

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel also spoke to the press, telling BBC Sport: “So happy I can’t begin to describe it. What a day.

“Indescribable, it’s what dreams are made of, I’ve dreamt about this since I was child, we have talked about wanting to win trophies. The performance today, the grit and determination, I’m so proud of everybody, everybody contributed to get to the final everyone has played and been sensational.

“Everyone behind the scenes, all the team behind the team, medical staff and everyone. That’s why when you work together and do things properly and you have an internal belief that’s what we can achieve.”

When asked if this victory was for the owners, Schmeichel added: “Exactly that, we have a picture on the inside of our shirts so he’s always with us. This is what we’ve dreamt of and talked about for so long.”

On the goal: “Youri Tielemans, wow what a finish. I didn’t dare to celebrate because of VAR but wow.

“Today is an amazing day, a great day we will enjoy it thoroughly, but we are training tomorrow we play them on Tuesday again in another massive game. Today we enjoy it but we can’t for too long because they are a top class side and they will want revenge.”