Rodgers hails selfless Leicester ace; declares where Foxes stand in Prem

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers highlighted the selfless contributions of one of his forwards after taking another step closer to Champions League qualification against Sheffield Utd.

Leicester strengthened their top four hopes after cruising to a 5-0 thrashing of bottom side Sheffield Utd.

The Blades offered little resistance throughout the contest, but Leicester’s forwards were on fine form to punish their stricken opponents nevertheless.

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho linked up well, with two of the Nigerian’s three goals coming via accurate assists from Vardy.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Rodgers said: “Very pleased. Sheffield United are a tough team to break down.

“They have lost by just the odd goal this season so we knew we’d have to be patient. We counter-pressed well, were aggressive when we did have to defend and we had to be patient to wait for the first goal. When that came we played our shape well against their shape. Very pleasing.

“[Kelechi Iheanacho has] been in great form. He’s playing at a really high level. Not just his goals but dropping in short into the right spaces. I thought he and Jamie Vardy up front – the combination was very good.

“[Vardy] allows the players to get up with him. He got in the right positions. He had some chances and the keeper makes saves. He keeps going for the team. He maybe could have scored. We always appreciate everything he brings for the team.

“[Ayoze Perez is] so clever and so bright. He finds the space so well against that system. He did that and scored a fantastic goal. I’m delighted for him.

“I think the team is another year down the line. We need to work with that hunger and intensity. We are very competitive in the league.

“Fundamentally we defended well and looked dynamic going forward. We can recover now and go again for the next game. We are working well with nine games to go. We will enjoy it, analyse where we could have been better and get ready for the next one.”

Leicester matchwinner Iheanacho hails Vardy partnership

Leicester’s hattrick hero Iheanacho also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “I don’t know how to express this, I’ve been waiting for this day to come. I’m grateful to God, my teammates and my manager for for helping me grow.

“I wish everyone a happy Mother’s Day. I dedicate this match ball to all the mothers in the world.

[On playing with teammate Jamie Vardy] “Playing with him is a joy, he makes so much space for me. I’m really happy, I’m delighted. Even when he’s not scoring he’s helping the team to win.

“It was the first win at home for a while and it’s a clean sheet as well so we’re all really happy.

“The gaffer made it clear when he came in that we need to keep going. We’re getting very near to the top, hopefully we [can] finish near there.”