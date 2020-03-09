Rodgers highlights area of Leicester display that saw them end poor form

Brendan Rodgers says that the high-intensity style of football was the key factor behind Leicester’s comfortable win over Aston Villa.

The Foxes beat their Midlands rivals 4-0 at the King Power Stadium, with Harvey Barnes and the returning Jamie Vardy each scoring a brace.

It brought an end to a run of four Premier League games without a win, and the Northern Irishman believes that his side’s approach to the game is what ensured they picked up three wins.

He told Sky Sports: “The intensity is very important to how we play, the pressure was much better this evening on the ball and with the ball.

“That desire is so critical for us, we’re a team at the beginning of the season that were talking about maybe scraping into the top six and it has been that spirit and desire and a real collective confidence that has allowed us to be in the position that we’re in so our ambition is to stay there.

“If we can play like that, and play with that mentality then we’ve every chance [of doing that].”

Rodgers was also keen to stress how big a victory it was for Leicester after their disappointing results of late, with the win moving them five points clear of fourth placed Chelsea.

“This was important, this was very, very important. Both teams had a need to win the game for different reasons, but our desire in the game, as well as our quality, saw us through”, he added.

“We scored four goals and we had two or three other chances, Pepe [Reina] has made some very good saves this evening as well, so much more like it, much more creative, fast, dynamic and all with a good solid base defensively.”

The Foxes are next in action when they take on relegation threatened-Watford on Saturday afternoon, and another win would strengthen their grip on a Champions League place for next season.