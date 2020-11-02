Rodgers highlights key reason for ‘amazing’ Leicester display at Leeds

Brendan Rodgers felt his tactics worked perfectly after seeing his Leicester side cruise to victory at Leeds on Monday evening.

The Foxes moved up to second in the Premier League table as Youri Tielemans scored twice in an impressive 4-1 win.

The visitors were 2-0 up after 21 minutes through Harvey Barnes and Tielemans before Leeds rallied with a Stuart Dallas strike at the start of the second half.

But a Jamie Vardy tap-in and a penalty from Belgian midfielder Tielemans sealed all three points for Rodgers’ men.

Rodgers told Sky Sports after the game: “I thought we were technically brilliant. You have to deny Leeds space and if it becomes a basketball game they have shown they will cause you problems so we had to deny the space.

“We had the quality to play when we had the opportunities. I thought we were amazing right across the team – it was a really good team performance.

“This team has got an amazing mentality with lots of young, hungry players.

“I know we have quality in the final third and I’m really pleased with the flexibility and how we are improving.

“It’s still very early and most of our games have been away but we’ve had brilliant performances and I’m delighted.

“When you are in Europe and want to be competing in the Premier League your squad is so important.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game and physically we were very good.”

Barnes talks up ‘team player’ Vardy

Harvey Barnes, who netted the first goal at Elland Road, was full of praise for Jamie Vardy after the win.

He told BBC Sport: “An early goal was massive for us. Jamie Vardy has shown he is a great goal scorer and a great team player.

“We are confident, we go into games thinking we can get three points.

“We have started very well and have got a very strong squad.”