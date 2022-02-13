Rodgers makes glaring Leicester admission that leaves Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal all hanging

Brendan Rodgers admits that Leicester have to be ‘realistic’ over Youri Tielemans’ future at the club, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all keen on the Belgian.

The 24-year-old midfielder has entered into the final 18 months of his current deal at the King Power Stadium, with the Foxes so far failing to make any progress in their efforts to tie Tielemans down to a fresh contract.

Given the situation, Leicester have a major decision to make over whether to cash in on the player while they still can or potentially lose him for nothing in the summer of 2023.

Recent reports suggest the Foxes have already reduced Tielemans’ asking price from £60million to £35m.

Indeed, there was the possibility of a move to Arsenal in January, when talks did actually take place.

But with United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona also keen, Leicester may be able to drive the price up a little if a bidding war ensues.

Rodgers is fully aware, however, that this might be the midfielder’s final campaign with the club – with Tielemans wanting Champions League football.

Realist Rodgers has Tielemans concern

Speaking to Sky Sports about the player’s situation, he said: “With his contract running down then I’m pretty sure there will be teams looking at him, but I’m also a realist as well.

“We are real as a football club. You’ll get people asking if we can hang on to these players for the next six or seven years.

“But the reality is that if a player does really well at Leicester, he may want to leave and move on to another club.

“For us, it’s just about being ready for that.”

Tielemans is expected to be back in action when the Foxes welcome West Ham to the KP on Sunday.

