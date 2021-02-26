Rodgers hoping for Leicester reunion with cut-price Celtic man

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly keen on signing Odsonne Edouard for Leicester this summer, having previously worked with the striker at Celtic.

Rodgers took the Frenchman to Parkhead during his time in Scotland. He was initially signed on loan from PSG, before the move was made permanent in 2018.

Edouard scored 24 and assisted 10 goals under Rodgers, before the Northern Irishman departed for the King Power in February 2019.

Two years on since last working together, Rodgers is still a ‘big fan’ of the forward. And with Edouard looking likely to be on the move at the end of the season, Rodgers could attempt to add him to his squad once again.

That is according to the Daily Mail (via Leicestershire Live) who say that Edouard may be available for just £20million in the next transfer window.

That’s a significant cut to Celtic’s asking price 12 months ago. The Hoops wanted double that when the likes of Arsenal and Everton were linked.

But Edouard made it known he was displeased when a move failed to materialise, impacting his form. Now, with his contract set to expire in 2022, Celtic may choose to cash in on him while they can.

Should the 23-year-old sign for the Foxes, he would provide competition to Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez up front.

Leicester City v Arsenal Match Preview, February 28, 2021 A look ahead to the Premier League game between Leicester City and Arsenal, including stats on form, possession, shots, cards, corners, top scorers and previous meetings.

Roma to rival Rodgers

However, Rodgers may have to fight to land his man with Italian side Roma also interested.

The Giallorossi are believed to be on the look out for a replacement for Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian will be 35 by the end of the current campaign and is approaching the end of his career.

Therefore, the Serie A outfit are putting plans in place for the future and see Edouard as the ‘perfect’ option.

As such, the report states that Roma are the most likely to do battle with Leicester. Although, Arsenal are still said to be keeping tabs on the player. Aston Villa are also being mentioned as an option.

READ MORE: Brendan Rodgers is shouldering the responsibility after Leicester we knocked out of the Europa League.