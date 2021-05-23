Rodgers hurting, but notices big sign of improvement on Leicester journey

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insisted he will not be leaving this summer after seeing his side’s season end in Champions League heartbreak.

The Foxes were on track to finish in the top four after 76 minutes of Sunday’s clash with Tottenham; Jamie Vardy’s brace had them 2-1 in front, with Chelsea losing to Aston Villa. However, substitute Gareth Bale turned the game on its head with a brace of his own. In doing so, he flattened Leicester’s Champions League hopes.

The result means that Rodgers’ side have dropped out of the top four on the final day two seasons in a row.

While an FA Cup triumph this time round softened the blow, the manager insists that he still feels gutted.

“They have no worries about myself – I absolutely love it here at Leicester City,” Rodgers said of his future.

“I feel emotional now that we have just missed out but that motivates me even more to be here and to try to help the club and push them up towards that level.

“I’m bitterly disappointed, it hurts at the minute and probably will for a few days but I know when l look back over the season and reflect on what players have given I will have great pride in what they have achieved.

“We have just missed out at the very end but we created history and we keep making steps forward. We have been playing football for two years.”

Transfer Chatter - Tottenham's Kane shock, Arsenal close in on Argentine, Championship forward's tug of war. Tottenham's shock over Kane's desire to leave, Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of Norwich's Emiliano Buendia and four teams in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers forward, all in today's transfer chatter!

Rodgers took over in February 2019, with Leicester struggling to match their 2016/17 Premier League heroics.

However, the Northern Irishman insisted that he feels proud to see where his team has gone since then.

Rodgers proud of Leicester progress

“When we started we were probably a mid-table team but now we are challenging the elite teams in the division and we can fight for trophies and we have won one,” he said.

“Huge effort and we have to take medicine but we will be ready to come back, push, fight again and have another push.”

Leicester will play Europa League football again next season and will be hoping to do better than their last 32 exit this term.

Sunday’s opponents Tottenham, meanwhile, finished seventh with their win and will play Europa Conference League football next season.

READ MORE: Mason makes blunt Europa Conference League admission; hails Tottenham game-changer