Rodgers: I respect Harry Maguire for handling of Man Utd transfer

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has said that he will always respect Harry Maguire for the way the defender handled his transfer to Manchester United.

Maguire moved to Old Trafford from the King Power Stadium in a deal worth £80m earlier this summer, making the England international the most expensive defender ever.

Speculation about the move was rife before its announcement and, speaking to reporters at a press conference, Rodgers praised Maguire’s attitude during the negotiations with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side.

“I text Harry still now, wish him the best when he was playing with England,” the manager said. “He was a remarkable guy and a fantastic player and for me, his behaviour in the period that he was here, really typified him as a man.

“Even though it was so difficult for him right the way through the summer, from the end of the season right the way through… I’ll always have a big respect for him for that.

“He’s a good guy and he’s gone in there and you can see he’s made them better.”

Leicester and United meet this weekend, with three points separating the sides in the Premier League table.