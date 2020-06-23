Rodgers identifies reasons behind tepid Leicester display; addresses penalty claim

Brendan Rodgers voiced his thoughts after a second underwhelming Leicester performance resulted in more dropped points, and spoke on the penalty claim that was denied at the game’s conclusion.

Leicester entered the occasion with hopes high of extending their buffer to the chasing pack for the Champions League places.

The Foxes survived an early scare when Kasper Schmeichel saved a Neal Maupay penalty.

Despite the boost, Leicester failed to capitalise, and in the end has to settle for a point apiece with the spirited Brighton.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the match, Rodgers said of the lacklustre performance: “I don’t think we were very good in the first half.

“We got into some good positions but didn’t have enough movement in front of the ball. In the second half, we were much better, the movement was much better.

“It felt like it was coming but we didn’t quite make the final pass. Clean sheet, and for fitness it was really good. We’ll take a point.

In injury time of the second half, Leicester had a convincing appeal for a penalty turned down by referee Lee Mason.

See how all the action unfolded via the TEAMtalk score centre here.

The ball struck the outstretched arm of Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, but the decision did not go The Foxes’ way.

Regarding the non-call, Rodgers added: “Referee Lee Mason tells me it wasn’t a penalty [for handball] so I have to believe him.

“We certainly don’t have a rhythm yet but we have an outstanding mentality.

“OK, we haven’t won the games but we’ve shown a good mentality.”