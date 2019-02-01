Rodgers issues warning to Klopp over key factor in Liverpool title race

Brendan Rodgers has warned Jurgen Klopp that getting caught up in the emotion of a title race could affect his results.

The Northern Irishman has come the closest of any manager to winning Liverpool’s first Premier League title when they were edged out by Manchester City in 2014.

The Reds are currently five points clear from City at the top of the league with 14 matches still to play, and face West Ham away on Monday night.

However, with it being so long since Liverpool won a league title, Rodgers has advised Klopp to try and manage the emotions of players and fans.

“The last fourteen games, we actually won twelve of them and drew one, and obviously the big loss for us was the Chelsea game, and we still ended up losing the title,” Rodgers told talkSPORT.

“It’s one where it’s very difficult. It’s an incredible club, the support base is amazing, but because it’s so long [since winning a title], the emotion can have an effect.

“It’s trying to manage that, keep that calmness. Use that emotional connection but also try to ensure that you don’t over-think it and just play the game rather than the whole process, which is trying to win the league.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!