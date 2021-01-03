Rodgers sends clear Jan message as Leicester squad called ‘tremendous’

Brendan Rodgers praised his Leicester squad for the way they are fighting on all fronts this season.



Leicester kicked off 2021 with a 2-1 win over Newcastle to keep their place in the top four. It continues their strong season so far, in which they have also impressed in the Europa League.

Rodgers had to be patient to see his side claim the victory. They waited until the second half to break the deadlock, but their quality eventually shone through.

The result sees Leicester move one point off top spot, and Rodgers was delighted with the way they broke their opponents down.

“I’m delighted with that,” he told Sky Sports. “It was always going to be a tight game.

“We had some really good moments in first half but just failed with that final ball.

“In the second half we stayed strong defensively. Once we got the first goal it opened it up a little bit.

“It became a war in the last 10 minutes. We needed to be a little bit more explosive in the second half with our speed.

“The squad has been tremendous in terms of how they have coped with European and our league efforts. They showed really good capabilities in the game.

“There is still a long way to go but it’s a great start for us.”

Rodgers expecting quiet January

With the January transfer window now open, Leicester could turn their attention to potential signings to help them maintain their form.

Last season, they were in a similar position, but eventually slipped out of the Champions League spaces. Bolstering their squad in the winter market could help them avoid a similar fate.

However, Rodgers played down any expectations that they could be busy in January.

“There maybe more going out than coming in,” he admitted. “Finances are tight.”