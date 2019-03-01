Leicester City star Ben Chilwell has seemingly quashed speculation linking him with a move to a top four side in the summer.

Reports earlier this month have suggest that the 22-year-old “is expected to smash the £50m barrier after signing a new contract at Leicester”, with Man City interested.

Chilwell penned a new deal with the Foxes in October amid links at that time with Liverpool and Spurs, but he believes that Brendan Rodgers’ arrival at the King Power Stadium is a motivator for young players like him to stay.

“You look at the young players that he’s brought through and the way they’ve become some of the best players in the world,” he told Sky Sports.

“Yesterday I bumped into him in the corridor and he was pointing out things in my game he felt he could improve. That’s music to my ears.

“He could have stayed in Scotland and won trophies, but he’s come here because he believes in the squad. He thinks over the next few years we can be challenging in Europe, and he can improve us.

“There’s no reason why any of us should move on. I’ve never seen it so energetic around here. Everyone’s happy to see one of the biggest managers in the world coming to the club.”