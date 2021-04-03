Rodgers names key factor that made Leicester second best to Man City

Brendan Rodgers said that Leicester looked tired in their defeat to Manchester City but accepted that they had “no excuses”.

Leicester were thoroughly outplayed by Man City and could have lost by more than two goals. Their position in the table remains unaffected, but it was not an enjoyable afternoon for them. They rarely threatened Ederson’s goal and were breached twice at the wrong end.

A top-four finish remains very much in their hands. But they will have to avoid any more performances like that to ensure they don’t slip out like they did last season.

Rodgers knows there is plenty of work to do still and highlighted the areas in which they must improve.

He told Sky Sports: “For large parts of the first half we defended well. We had tiredness in our game. Technically we weren’t as good as we normally are.

“We are disappointed with the goals; they came when we were starting to chase the game.

“Apart from that we had some chances but the best team has won the game. We have no excuses.

“We didn’t show the quality we have got but that comes with a bit of tiredness sometimes. Our organisation was good but we didn’t get through the pitch well at times.

“If you concede against a team with that much quality they can just hide the ball from you. We have been brilliant this season with what we have had to contend with, injuries and stuff, so now we can recover for a few days and freshen the guys up.”

Three players key for Rodgers

In a separate interview with BBC Sport, Rodgers named three players who will be decisive in whether Leicester finish where they want to. And he reiterated that the job isn’t done yet.

He said: “[Wesley] Fofana is going to be a world-class defender. His anticipation for a defender… he’s fast, competitive and has courage.

“James Maddison is a big quality – him and Ricky (Ricardo Pereira] are going to be big for the last eight games.

“Playing at home or away there isn’t an advantage. We’ve improved at home in past two games, but we played the champions-to-be today.

“We’re not in the top four until the 38th game of the season.”

