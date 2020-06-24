Rodgers urges Leicester to improve after lacklustre Brighton draw

Brendan Rogers says Leicester must improve on their two performances since the Premier League’s restart if they are to secure Champions League football next season.

The Foxes drew 0-0 with Brighton on Tuesday, having been denied a point late on against Watford last weekend.

“Our performance levels need to improve and we want it to improve,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

“The players are giving their everything. We have to be better than what we have shown – there is no question about that.

“As a group, we are very honest and humble enough to accept that. We are putting in the work to try to be better.”

In a game of few chances against the Seagulls, Jamie Vardy, the Premier League’s top scorer, was especially quiet.

The result left the Foxes in third, four ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the top four.

“We sit where we are on merit,” Rodgers added. “You’re never going to get through the whole season being absolutely amazing, especially a young team like ourselves that is growing.

“But we’ve also shown a really good mentality in the first two games.

“We played Watford, a tough team to play against, which they’ve shown since Nigel Pearson has been there, and we were a few minutes away from winning that game.”

RODGERS LAUDS ‘WORLD-CLASS’ SCHMEICHEL

Meanwhile, Rodgers heaped praise on Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, following his penalty save against Brighton.

The Dane saved Neal Maupay’s effort after James Justin fouled Aaron Connolly in the box.

Schmeichel’s latest clean sheet was his 11th, the joint-best record in the Premier League this term.

“He’s a world-class goalkeeper. There is absolutely no doubt that he is one of the top goalkeepers in this league,” said Rodgers.

“Just his presence in the goal and his leadership. He studies penalty takers and puts in the work and he’s so agile. He’s been absolutely brilliant in the two games back. He made two important saves at Watford and another important save against Brighton.”

Leicester face Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.