Rodgers thinks Leicester can learn from Tottenham after controlling them

Brendan Rodgers praised Leicester for controlling the game in and out of possession against Tottenham – but still thinks they can look at their opponents for ways to improve themselves.

Leicester looked comfortable as they claimed a 2-0 win away at Tottenham to rise above their opponents and into second place.

A Jamie Vardy penalty and Toby Alderweireld own goal made the difference, as Leicester made their case for their own chances of a high finish in the table this season against a side tipped by some to challenge for the title.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho claimed that Leicester did not cause many problems, but opposite number Rodgers thinks his side put in a complete performance.

He told Sky Sports: “We did everything. I think if you see the learning we did from the performance here at the back end of last season, and how Tottenham have played this season…

“I thought we controlled the game in the first half and looked a really good side and deserved to be in front.

“In the second half I thought we controlled the game without having the ball, and with a little bit more finesse we could have won by more. I thought over the course of the game we were outstanding and it was a very good win for us.

“When you look at the stats of Tottenham they’ve scored so many goals in the first 15 mins so it’s important you start well because of the quality they have. We started with good quality and composure and arrived up in the final third with quality.”

Rodgers was in no doubt about the decision which led to Leicester’s opening goal, as Serge Aurier was penalised for bundling over Wesley Fofana in the box.

Vardy smashed home the penalty, which his manager believed was the correct outcome.

He said: “I think it was a clear penalty, but you just never know. Modern players are clever – they get their bodies across and then from there it’s a penalty.”

Rodgers wants better results at home

The victory maintained Leicester’s impressive form on their travels this season. They have won five of their six away games so far, only losing to Liverpool.

In contrast, they have lost more games than they have won at home, and Rodgers knows that needs to change.

He added: “We have to start winning at home. The group is learning all the time and that’s why we’re nowhere near the finished product.

“If you look at the experience in their side to us we’ve still got a lot of learning to do.

“We miss the fans at home, like every side, but we and I need to look at more solutions to break sides down who defend deeper. I think we looked like a mature side today which is really pleasing.”

