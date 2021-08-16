Rodgers true to word as Leicester move for Arsenal, Tottenham-linked star

Leicester City are reportedly set to move for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu despite signing Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton last week.

Foxes chief Brendan Rodgers had made no secret of the fact that he wanted a new centre-half in the ranks. Wesley Fofana’s pre-season injury accentuated the need and he opted to bring in the 29-year-old Denmark international. Vestergaard had been with Saints for three years and made 79 appearances in all competitions.

He is seen as a safe bet but there may be another central defender joining him at King Power Stadium. Rodgers recently hinted that he is looking at recruiting a young defender for the future.

And that is still the case despite the necessity of landing Vestergaard.

“(Vestergaard’s arrival) doesn’t shift (the club’s transfer plans), but it certainly meant we went down a route that we hadn’t planned to,” the Northern Irishman said. “We did want a centre-half, I still did want another one in, but it may have been a younger one to come in and develop.

“But with Jonny (Evans) out for the unforeseeable future, and with Wesley Fofana’s injury, which is going to keep him out for a while, we felt we needed a starter.”

Tomiyasu is the youngster in question, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Leicestershire Live). The Italian outlet claim Leicester interest ‘is there’ and Bologna have sent a representative to sort out a deal.

Tomiyasu has fans in north London

Tomiyasu joined Bologna from Belgian First Division A side Sint-Truiden. He has got through plenty of work with the Serie A outfit, enjoying 29 starts during his first season at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

The Japan international bettered that by two in 2020-2021 and has made 63 appearances in all competitions. Capped 23 times by Japan, he has been on the radar of both Tottenham and Arsenal this summer.

Spurs reached an agreement with Bologna over the Far East youngster according to reports at the end of July. However nothing has materialised and the Gunners emerged as potential suitors earlier this month.

The Foxes could trump both their rivals and land the exciting starlet, if the report is true. The former Avispa Fukuoka star would give the East Midlanders options at the back.

He is a versatile player and able to operate in the centre of defence or at right-back. There is no mention of any price but it is not thought he would be out of Leicester’s price range.

