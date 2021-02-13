Rodgers explains Leicester game plan for exploiting Liverpool

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers outlined how his side were able to punish Liverpool through a tactical tweak he employed in the second half.

Leicester fought back from a goal down to stun Liverpool with a three-goal burst inside eight minutes.

James Maddison notched direct from a free-kick that survived a contentious VAR check for offside before Liverpool imploded to hand the Foxes two further goals.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Rodgers said: “I am very proud of the team. A year ago if we’d have gone behind we would have got nothing from it.

“We had good chances in the first half but we needed to be more aggressive. Second half we were much better and we attacked with aggression, we adapted really well to a plan if we went behind.

“We went to two up front with a diamond so when the game broke down for them we could exploit it. We had to fight, to run, to work – and then we had the quality to get the goals.

“Whatever we are asking the players to achieve with important players missing they are doing.

“There is a long way to go, 14 games, we are not getting carried away with anything.”

Maddison baffled by Leicester goal decisions

Leicester goalscorer Maddison also spoke to the press, telling BT Sport: “We know when we play Liverpool, it’s going to be tough because they can do both parts of the game very well. It’s a case of staying in the game. We’re a top team and we know we will get chances.

“We were solid throughout. The more they start going for it the more space opens up for [Harvey] Barnes on the counter-attack so we utilised that brilliantly I think.

“I don’t know what was going through my head and I think Anthony Taylor was lost too. He was getting told this and that – it’s a penalty, a free-kick… Daniel [Amartey] claimed the touch and got a flick-on it but it turned out to be onside. That was a big moment for us to kick on in the game.

“Jamie Vardy sniffs out little opportunities. It was a mix-up between the goalkeeper and the centre-half. It’s just one of those things. You can’t look into it too much. Alisson is having a tough time at the moment but he is a top keeper and I’m sure he will be back. I’m just happy we could pounce on that mistake.

“It’s another three points away at Liverpool. We take it game by game. We have so much quality in the squad. We have a lot of injuries by the way. It doesn’t really get talked about because we’re not the ‘big six’ but we are utilising the squad brilliantly.

“We are right up there and we’re not up there by fluke. We will keep working and grinding out results against big teams like Liverpool. It’s about taking the big moments. We weren’t at our best to be honest but I’ll take those big moments.”