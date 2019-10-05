Rodgers: Liverpool penalty was not clear and obvious

Brendan Rodgers doesn’t think Liverpool’s late penalty against Leicester City was “clear and obvious”.

James Milner held his nerve to snatch a 2-1 win for Liverpool – a 17th in succession in the Premier League – after James Maddison’s late goal had cancelled out Sadio Mane’s first-half opener.

Four years and a day since he was sacked by the Reds, Rodgers looked like he had become the first manager since his Foxes predecessor Claude Puel in January to prevent Liverpool winning at Anfield.

But for the second successive week Jurgen Klopp’s side benefited from a stroke of luck as an error by substitute Marc Albrighton led to the winger fouling Mane and presenting Milner with an opportunity he rarely passes up.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: “I thought we deserved more than that. It’s cruel to concede so late. I am very proud of the team. We’re playing against the European champions and we looked like we could get goals today.

“We were always a threat in the game, we had the confidence to past the ball. We are showing our personality in how we played. Our notion was to perform well.”

On Liverpool’s late penalty: “We are bitterly disappointed to concede the penalty and it did not look clear and obvious to me. I think Sadio Mane made the most of the contact. I don’t think if it had not been given by the referee it would have been overturned by VAR. When the referee gives decisions it is hard for them to overrule it.”