Rodgers makes admission about late heartbreak in Prem return

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he loved every minute of his return to the Premier League despite a last-minute defeat to Watford.

Rodgers is back in England’s top flight for the first time since October 2015 when he was sacked at Liverpool following his appointment as Claude Puel’s replacement earlier this week.

And it looked like being a respectable start to his Foxes reign as Jamie Vardy’s 10th goal of the season cancelled out Troy Deeney’s early header.

But the game ended in the same way as it started as Gray struck in the closing moments to inflict an opening defeat on Rodgers and deliver a fourth win from five for the Hornets.

“I thought after going behind so early we regrouped and had some good moments,” he told Match of the Day.

“At half-time we reinforced about some issues around the speed of our game but I thought the play was excellent. It looked like only one team would win the game. When we had an opportunity it was a great pass from Youri (Tielemans) and Jamie (Vardy) does what he does.

“You felt Watford were getting deeper and the opportunities were coming for us. We started to get into really good areas and the goal at the end is a case of managing the game. It is something that will get better as we work together. I was pleased with the spirit of the team.

“Performance-wise it was something new for the players and they worked very, very well. It will take time to impose a lot of the ideas we want. There were a lot of good signs. I was pleased despite not getting the result.

“I thought some of the intensity of our pressing was good. We did a lot of things well. It gives me great hope going forward.

“I loved every minute. It has been a great week working with the players. I said whatever the result, for me I only wanted to see spirit and intensity and I saw that. It gives us a great opportunity to go forward and build on some of the good points from today.”