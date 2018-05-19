Rodgers makes huge claim over his sacking at Liverpool

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes Liverpool would have sacked him even if he had won the Premier League title in 2013/14.

The Northern Irishman led the Reds to their closest title challenge in the Premier League era when two poor results in May 2014 handed Man City the title.

Seemingly heading for their first Premier League title, Liverpool lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea – a match that included Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip – before throwing away a lead to draw 3-3 against Crystal Palace.

City became champions by two points and Rodgers was eventually sacked in October 2015 after a poor start to that campaign.

And Rodgers reckons he would have still been shown the door if he had managed to pip Man City to the league.

Rodgers told The Times : “I would still have been sacked for sure.

“You only need to look at the evidence all around. Not in modern football. Not in new football.

“This little thing here (mobile phone) means the world has changed. No one wants to wait for anything.

“At the end of that season I signed a four-year deal. I was going to be the one, the person to take the club on. Eighteen months later that’s it.”

