Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has opened the door on a move to Manchester United for James Maddison by admitting the playmaker would find a move to Old Trafford hard to resist.

United this summer spent a world-record transfer fee for a defender to prise Harry Maguire from the King Power Stadium in an £80m coup – but according to recent reports the Foxes will be the subject of another huge approach from United in 2020 for Maddison.

The England squad man is said to be one of five young English stars that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on, with one Bournemouth attacker also atop their wish list.

As per The Times, United are willing to pay Leicester £60m for Maddison – treble their initial investment – and Rodgers, speaking about their interest for the first time, admits the player would be swayed if a bid came to fruition.

“I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been at Liverpool where I understand the draw of that type of club,” Rodgers said.

“Liverpool and Manchester United are two of the biggest clubs by far.

“There’s other great clubs, there’s big clubs, but those two, in terms of worldwide status, are above the other clubs.

“There are other great clubs that are trying to catch them up but those two, in my experience, are a level above.

“So whenever a player gets an opportunity to go to a club like that, to experience that type of pressure, that expectation – and of course there’ll be a financial side to it as well, let’s be real – that as a package in a short career is maybe something that is too hard to turn down.

“I understand it, I get it.”

Rodgers apparent willingness (though may some may call this realism) to accept Maddison’s fate without a fight could irk plenty of Foxes fans, who have witnessed the midfielder develop into a quality star.

Maddison scored seven times and assisted seven more in a magnificent debut season has time around and already has one goal and two assists this season.

And the player has admitted he wants to test himself at the highest level when the opportunity presents itself.

He told the Daily Mirror: “I want to play at the highest level my ability will allow me to. I like to think I’ve my head screwed on with the transfers I’ve made.

“I’ve played League One, in Scotland, the Championship and the Premier League. I worked my way up.”

