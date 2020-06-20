Rodgers outlines differences of no fans football; laments costly ‘bad luck’

Brendan Rodgers was left to rue what he described as ‘bad luck’ as Leicester were made to settle for a 1-1 draw with Watford.

Following encouraging results elsewhere, The Foxes had the opportunity to tighten their grasp on the top four.

Full-back Ben Chilwell thought he had won the game on the verge of injury time, but a Craig Dawson leveller in injury time ensured both sides had to settle for a point apiece.

Speaking to BBC Sport following the match, Rodgers said: “It is different but there is still an edge in the game. After the first 10 minutes when you settle.

“I am pleased for the players who showed good fitness levels. In the second half we looked like the team who would win it.

“We get a brilliant goal and are unfortunate for the corner, Craig Dawson makes a good finish but it hits the defenders toe and loops up. We have to accept that and move on.

“Ben Foster has made some good saves and our intensity was building. The creativity was there. It was always going to be difficult but I’m proud of the team’s fitness. It is just unfortunate in the end.

“I thought Demarai Gray was outstanding when he comes on.

“Strategically you are always looking to when you can bring the fitness into the team. We changed things but I felt for the players to concede so late through some bad luck. But it is OK. Hopefully it will be a good point for us at the end of the season.

See how all the action unfolded at Vicarage Road via the TEAMtalk score centre here.

“When you have Ben Chilwell’s quality, it is worthy of winning the game. It is important that full-backs can contribute like that.”

The Foxes thought they had won the game after Chilwell’s rasping left-footed drive cannoned into the net off of the post.

Despite the disappointment mere minutes later, Chilwell gave an upbeat look on his side’s performance.

“Second half we were pretty dominant,” said the left-back.

“Last five minutes we knew their strengths and they’d try to get the ball in the box, We looked the fitter of the two teams. We are disappointed with the goal at the end.

“The gaffer and players are always telling me to shoot in those positions, I just concentrated on a clean strike and getting it on target.

“We are trying for Champions League. Watford to their credit played to their strengths but we were the better team and more dominant.

“Both keepers made some great saves. Kasper (Schmeichel) made some ones that kept us in the game at times. At the other end we can score goals.

“We spoke about the impact of no atmosphere. We are professionals and all fighting for things. Fans or not fans we need to be up for every game. Take the point and move on.”