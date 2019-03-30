Rodgers picks out three Leicester qualities that were key to victory

Brendan Rodgers reckons things are starting to click at Leicester after watching his side claim a deserved win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Goals from old guard Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy helped the Foxes to a 2-0 success against the Cherries – and Rodgers picked out a number of pleasing aspects about the performance.

“I thought we were excellent. We had to work hard, it was a real good test. We were outstanding on the back of the international break,” he told BBC Match of the Day.

“We showed a real appetite and hunger and tactically we were very good. Our pressing was excellent, the boys are understanding tactically how we want to press and the importance of that. Each game, each day in training, we are getting more used to it.

“It was a great finish from Wes Morgan to a very well worked corner.

“We had 18 shots on goal which is a real positive. I like what Jamie Vardy does, he’s in the box to score goals and he was very brave to score.”

The win was a third in a row for the improving Foxes and asked what has changed since he tool charge, Rodgers continued: “It will take time for us to get our ideas over to the players but they are showing a great hunger and appetite to learn and improve.

“We want to do our best, treat every game as a cup final and put maximum intensity into each match, and you saw that today.

“We had a lot of chances and we took the two most important ones.”