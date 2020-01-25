Rodgers pinpoints key area of concern after narrowly advancing past Brentford

Brendan Rodgers praised the efforts of opponents Brentford after his Leicester side ran out narrow 1-0 winners, but picked out one aspect of Leicester’s game that was not up to scratch.

Leicester advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup at Brentford’s expense, but despite taking the lead after just four minutes the visitors couldn’t put the tie to bed until the final whistle blew.

Speaking to the BBC immediately following the match, Leicester boss Rodgers said: “I thought the first 25 minutes we were very good but we were then loose in our passing.

“We didn’t have enough precision which could have scored more goals and then obviously we let Brentford back into the game a little bit more.

“They are a good side, they play well so you know you are always going to have to defend well away from home.

“But the concentration of the players was first class, the attitude in the game was brilliant and we finished with off with good save in the end by Danny Ward.

“So it was a good win for us and gets us into the next round.”

See how all the action unfolded minute by minute with the TEAMtalk score centre here.

Kelechi Iheanacho notched his ninth goal in nine domestic cup starts dating back to his time with Manchester City.

But the match-winner admitted their lower league opponents had given them a fright, but was delighted to have emerged victorious.

“We are happy to get the win today and go to the next round,” said Iheanacho.

“There was a lot of pressure from them.

“It is very important as a team and as a group of players. We worked really hard to the end and stood our ground. I was a bit nervous because they kept coming. We defended well and in the end we got the win and are through.”