Rodgers pinpoints key reason why Leicester have gone off the boil recently

Brendan Rodgers felt Leicester were hard done by against Norwich, blaming their quality in the final third.

Leicester’s winless run extended to five games due to Jamal Lewis’ well-taken volley across goal. However, the Foxes had a Kelechi Iheanacho goal chalked off by VAR, that Rodgers believed should have stood.

Leicester are still nine points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United, who have played a game less, as they look to hold onto their Champions League place.

However, their form has taken a turn for the worse in February, and Rodgers thinks he knows why – with the reasons cropping up again in the loss to Norwich.

“Disappointing to lose it. I thought we had done well,” he admitted to Sky Sports. “I thought we played OK, we had 18 shots on goal but I just felt we lacked the bit of quality in the final third and that is something that has come out of our game for a few weeks now.

“We are disappointed with our goal being ruled out. We felt it was very, very harsh. It was unintentional by their player but it hits his arm and drops on to Kelechi’s.

“The final quality in the final third was missing. We had enough of the ball. We arrived into the areas well enough but we just didn’t quite find our man tonight.

“If you don’t win it is important you don’t lose it and we didn’t track our runners. It was a fantastic strike, through bodies into the corner, but you shouldn’t lose a game like that.

“We are still in a great position with 10 games to go but we have to get back to that way we were for large parts of the season.”

Jamie Vardy was a notable absentee for Leicester, but Rodgers said that should not have affected their efficiency up front – and that Iheanacho had done well enough in his shoes.

“We have had Jamie out for a number of games. Of course he is excellent but Kelechi was excellent. He was a threat all night – I just felt we didn’t get him that service at times.

“It is disappointing. We have been inconsistent. We can’t dance around the truth, we need to be better but that is something I am confident we can do. We need to get that focus back in our game.”