Rodgers pinpoints key reasons why Leicester slumped to Saints defeat

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers pinpointed a number of tactical reasons why his Foxes side slipped to 1 2-1 defeat to a Danny Ings-inspired Southampton side.

The reverse fixture at St Mary’s finished with a gargantuan 9-0 scoreline, but today’s contest was all the more even.

Leicester took the lead through Dennis Praet’s first goal for the club, but were pegged back and then eventually overcome through goals from Stuart Armstrong and the in-form Ings.

The Foxes thought they had snatched an equaliser late into the match, but Jonny Evans was ruled offside by VAR to deny his headed effort.

Speaking to the BBC following the match, Rodgers said: “We were just not quite at our best today.

“Normally we are very, very good defensively. We didn’t press well enough and we made too many mistakes with the ball.

“A couple of goals came from us making wrong choices. A disappointing day for us.

“We thought we would come away with a point which, possibly we would not have deserved.

“We could never quite find the pass. The game was with two teams looking to counter press so it was quite broken I felt.

“I don’t think there were any issues with VAR today. We have a bit of respite to go away now, recover and analyse and get ready for next week.”

Opposite number Hassenhuttl gushed with praise over his side’s accomplishment, noting that it was perhaps the Saint’s finest away performance of the season to date.

“Fantastic game today from both sides,” the Austrian told the BBC.

“A good feeling every second of this game that we could win here. It was maybe the best away performance from us this season.

“We played fantastically quick behind the lines. We had to be nervous until the end but we tried to press them high and keep them away from our goal. It was a fantastic game I think.

“It was a very important game for us in this season. We changed completely our mind and worked so hard to find a successful way and at the moment to see this team play enjoyable all the time.”