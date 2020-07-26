Rodgers pinpoints two areas for improvement after falling short of CL

Brendan Rodgers called for an element of perspective after guiding Leicester to the second highest finish in the club’s history.

The Foxes looked on course to secure a top four finish for almost the entire season.

A dreadful run of form since Christmas that produced just five league wins curtailed their Champions League hopes, however, and ensured the club had to settle for a place in next season’s Europa League.

Their decline was typified by their final day defeat to Man Utd, where chances were spurned and defensive errors made as their final tilt at the four faded away.

Despite that, Rodgers was pleased with the performance of his injury-hit squad, and called for a touch of perspective now that the dust has settled.

“I thought we were well in the game,” Rodgers told BBC Radio 5Live. “With their level of quality it was important to stay in the game, and I thought first half we did really, really well.

“We defended well. We just needed that final pass and piece of quality, but I thought we were a threat.

“It was all going to plan, but of course we give away the penalty and then we’re chasing it.

“We just couldn’t manage the goal that could give us that final rally. Disappointed in terms of the result but perspective over the course of the season – I’m very proud of the team.

“It’s the second-highest finish in our history, so I can be proud of that.

“Next year we have to add greater consistency, more ambition in the team and look to improve.”

On Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy: “We wouldn’t be where we are, challenging, without his quality and his goals.

“He’s a joy to work with, every day with a smile on his face, he works so hard. It’s a huge accolade for him and we’re all delighted.”