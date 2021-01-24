Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers beamed with praise for a red-hot midfielder, and provided an injury update on talismanic striker Jamie Vardy.

Leicester went behind early through a set piece, and struggled to contain a sprightly Brentford side for the remainder of the half.

A much improved performance after the break saw their Premier League class tell, however, with James Maddison in particular dragging his side over the finish line.

The victory sets up an all-Premier League fifth round tie with Graham Potter’s Brighton.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Leicester survive major Brentford scare after seasoned players stand tall

Speaking after the match, Rodgers said of Maddison and Youri Tielemans – two regulars that retained their places – “They are players that love football.

“James missed a bit of football at the beginning of the season, but he’s now back in and a player who needs rhythm, wants to play.

“He has a wonderful enthusiasm for football, he plays with that joy.”

Offering a reason behind his recent resurgence, Rodgers highlighted Maddison’s new-found consistency.

“He’s becoming really consistent as well,” he continued. “He has a real hunger and desire to succeed and he’s well on the path to doing that.”

Rodgers offers Vardy return update

Rodgers was further boosted by the news top scorer Jamie Vardy could be back in action within a fortnight after having hernia surgery on Saturday.

“He had the op yesterday,” added Rodgers. “The likelihood is a week to 10 days before he’s back onto the pitch and then a few days more before he’s available.

“He won’t lose too much fitness, it’s a minor op and hopefully he’ll be fit for the rest of the season.”