Rodgers sends big warning, as big twist predicted in top-four race

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that anything could still happen as his side look to finish the season in the top four.

The Foxes have enjoyed almost all of the campaign in the top four, much like last season. However, in another similarity to last term, they could again finish fifth in a cruel final-day development. The battle is – barring dramatic circumstances – not in their hands, though, as they battle Liverpool and Chelsea.

Tuesday’s defeat to the Blues served as a blow and put the Stamford Bridge in control.

What’s more, while Leicester only sit behind fourth-placed Liverpool on goal difference, they must overturn a four-goal swing.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out such a possibility and Rodgers insists that he is keeping everything crossed at a positive turn of events.

“I don’t think it’s over yet,” he told his pre-match press conference ahead of Leicester’s clash with Tottenham (via Leicestershire Live).

“I have that optimism. If we do our job, we can do no more than that. What we don’t want is for the door to be open for us and us not to walk through it. So we need to get a victory and see where it takes us.”

He added: “It doesn’t finish until the final whistle. We’ve all played bad games at certain points, but after 38 games, you finish where you deserve to finish.

“You can only control yourselves. Tottenham are looking for a win as well. Thankfully we’ll have supporters in there. I’m sure they will have an impact.”

Indeed, fans will be returning to the King Power Stadium to cheer the players on.

Rodgers reflecting on strange season

Despite a season which has proved tough for every club, Leicester will end it as FA Cup winners.

As such, Rodgers insists that he can look back knowing that his side have improved.

“This week has been about perspective,” he said. “That’s something I will look back over the course of the season, everything we have had to deal with, a European campaign, injuries to key players.

“Our concentration is winning the game against a talented Spurs team. If we finish on 69 points and don’t make it into the Champions League, we have been unfortunate.

“Everyone has had to work so hard with the scheduling of the games. In the last game, we are fighting with two of Europe’s biggest clubs for a place in the Champions League. Have we improved? We certainly have.”

In their games, Liverpool host Crystal Palace while Chelsea travel to Aston Villa.