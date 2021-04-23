Rodgers sends warning to top-four rivals over Leicester ‘experience’

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes that his side’s “experience”of missing out on a top-four finish will serve them well for this season’s Premier League run-in.

While Liverpool stormed towards the title last term, Leicester emerged as one of the best of the rest. Alongside Manchester City, they became two of the strongest teams in the division, sitting in the top four for some time. However, amid a resurgence from Manchester United, the East Midlands club dropped out of the Champions League places on the final day.

Indeed, they lost 2-0 to United – who finished third – while Chelsea’s win over Wolves put them fourth.

This season has followed a similar script for the Foxes and they remain in the driving seat for a top-four spot.

They beat West Brom 3-0 on Thursday, putting them four points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham, who welcome fourth-placed Chelsea on Saturday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s clash with Crystal Palace, Rodgers said: “It’s just experience, a lot of the players didn’t have the experience of being consistently up there last season.

“We have evolved over the course of the season. It doesn’t make it any easier, if we want to arrive where we want to we have to win games.

“But you can see the control and maturity in the team is improving all the time and we’re playing at a good level.”

Leicester have also had their fair share of injuries to key players this season; James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and defender Wesley Fofana are among those to have been sidelined.

Maddison made his first start since February against the Baggies on Thursday.

As such, Rodgers feels delighted at the timing of the Englishman’s return to the fold.

Rodgers delighted at Maddison, Leicester return

“It’s great to have him out there and you can see his qualities. He hasn’t been in for a while so probably lost the ball more than he would normally do,” Rodgers said.

“He is one of a number of very talented players we have. It’s great for him to get that in his legs.”

Like Maddison, Fofana came off in the second half against West Brom with the defender observing Ramadan.

The 20-year-old has excelled in his first season in the Premier League and Rodgers has been impressed while he has been fasting.

“He’s a young player in the middle of Ramadan so he’s obviously not eating during the day,” said the Leicester boss.

“I think it’s absolutely remarkable. If you think of his performance at the weekend in an FA Cup semi-final, when he hasn’t eaten all day, and then he had his first taste of food (later on).

“It was the same against West Brom, with the 8pm kick-off, he’s not eaten or drank and he can still perform to that level.

“It was just one where I thought I could get him off and he could get some food into him on the bench and just protect him a little bit.

“I work with lots of players who have similar devotion to their faith and I think, for a lot of the guys, it gives them strength.”

Leicester and Palace produced a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium in this season’s reverse fixture.