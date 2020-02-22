Rodgers rants over ‘clear’ penalty Leicester were denied against Man City

Brendan Rodgers says that Leicester are disappointed after being denied a ‘clear’ penalty in the 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus 80th minute goal earned City all three points after Sergio Aguero had missed a penalty earlier in the second half.

That came after the Foxes had seen appeals for a spot kick of their own turned down by VAR earlier in the game, despite replays showing Kevin De Bruyne’s hand blocking James Maddison’s goal-bound effort from a free kick.

The decision has caused yet more controversy surrounding the use of VAR after what has been a difficult first season with the technology in the Premier League.

And speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Rodgers admitted that he couldn’t see why his team hadn’t been awarded the penalty.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t get a penalty, it was so clear. I thought it was the reason VAR was brought in, [if] you put your hands up [and] you stop it”, he said.

“You can see the flight of the ball, it’s going towards the goal and towards the corner, and Kevin De Bruyne stops it, so for me its a clear penalty”.

The penalty that City were awarded also came following a VAR review after Dennis Praet had blocked a shot with his arm.

Despite his frustrations, the Northern-Irish manager was happy to admit that the call to give City a penalty was the correct call.

Rodgers said: “Yes [it was the right decision], because that’s the rule. He’s obviously gone to block it and his hand was up, so its a penalty, we accept that, but you hope you’d get it for you as well.

“We’ve had them a few times now, in the cup semi-final and here today, where the hands are up.

“Kevin’s blocking his face which is probably a natural reaction, but the hands are up and if you look at all the other players their hands are down, and yet we still didn’t get it so its tough on us.”

Rodgers also rubbished a suggestion that the reason that one penalty was given and the other wasn’t came down to the proximity of the defending player’s arm to their body.

Praet’s arm was more outstretched than De Bruyne’s, however both were outside the ‘silhouette’ which has been used as a guideline throughout the campaign.

Rodgers continued: “Both are unnatural. He’s lifted his arms up, and, again, if you look at the reaction of the other players in the wall, their hands are down so that they’re prepared to take it.

When the ball gets struck, its closer to Kevin but his hands are up and it’s a natural reaction but it is handball.

“It’s handball but we didn’t get it”.

The result sees third-placed Leicester fall seven points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, who are directly above them in the league.