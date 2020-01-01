Rodgers rebuffs Liverpool question as Leicester boss delights in win

Brendan Rodgers vowed that Leicester are not thinking of catching Liverpool in the title race after securing another win.

Ayoze Perez scored against his former club as the Foxes beat Newcastle 3-0, with James Maddison adding a second before Hamza Choudhury scored his first goal for the club.

Leicester remain Liverpool’s closest challengers for top spot in the Premier League, although they are a whole 10 points behind Rodgers’ old club having played two games more.

Rodgers pointed out the way his players adapted to a different formation as one example of how they are developing – which he insists is the aim, rather than catching Liverpool.

“We played very well in the first half with a new system, the players had great fluency,” he told BBC Sport. “We pressed really hard.

“We worked them in the second half, stretched the game and it led to the third goal.

“All three of our goals were wonderful, James Maddison is a magical player who has so much talent and confidence.

“We are so happy for Hamza Choudhury to get his first goal – he’s a local boy who loves Leicester City.

“There is no way on this earth that you can ask players to play at the intensity we want without making a lot of changes. We made changes at West Ham and again today.

“Jamie Vardy [who was left out] has a tight calf, he is being treated and I didn’t want to take any risks.

“We wanted to attack with and without the ball and we were very good in both aspects. Our pressing got us the first two goals.

“They obviously lose a man early in the second half and I was pleased with how we controlled the game.

“It’s difficult to play with a man less but we had chances to score more and then eventually Hamza gets his first goal for the club. A really good performance.

“They are young players still learning, James has shown he is a top talent consistently, a magical player, and Hamza can get better at that part of his game.

“It’s not our concern to catch Liverpool, we get asked all the time but we are about developing the squad and the team.

“The club will look at any players who can make us better but January is a difficult window. You can see the talented squad we have here.”