Rodgers reveal gives Celtic major transfer boost but bad news on injury front

Brendan Rodgers’ revelation about Reo Hatate’s lengthy injury absence has come as a blow for also a boost to Celtic’s hopes of keeping the midfielder in January.

Premier League clubs are known to sent scouts to Scotland on several occasions to watch the talented 25-year-old in action for the Hoops.

However, the fact that Rodgers has now ruled Hatate out until after Christmas has virtually ruled out the possibility of the player leaving in the new year.

The Japan international suffered a serious hamstring injury in the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid towards the end of last month.

Celtic only tied Hatate down to a new deal back in September, with the player’s fresh agreement due to run until the summer of 2028.

The Scottish Premiership giants made the move following genuine interest from south of the border, and that was expected to continue when the winter window opens.

But Rodgers can now seemingly relax in the knowledge that Hatate will remain at the club until next summer at the very least.

Celtic tying down top stars

Celtic have also been busy tying down their other top stars to improved, long-term contracts to fend off interest from elsewhere.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley are among their performers to commit their futures to the Parkhead club with renewed deals.

Hatate, who had already missed a month this season with a calf injury, has so far notched two goals and two assists this season.

Football Insider reports that the Japan midfielder is set to miss 11 games between now and Christmas Day and could also be absent for the next Old Firm clash with Rangers on December 30.

Celtic currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table and have a five-point lead over their Glasgow rivals.

Next up for the Hoops is a league clash at Ross County on Saturday before a trip to Atletico in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

