Rodgers reveals secret Leicester outlook that sparked their recent surge

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers pointed to instilling an “underdog mentality” as a key reason behind his side’s development in recent years.

Leicester secured just their second Community Shield exactly 50 years after lifting the honour for the first time in 1971. The Foxes were good value for their victory and took a decisive late lead when Nathan Ake felled Kelechi Iheanacho inside the area after dawdling in possession.

Iheanacho assumed the penalty-taking responsibilities with Jamie Vardy already subbed, and made no mistake from the spot.

Boubakary Soumare and Patson Daka were both handed their debuts from the bench on a thoroughly pleasing evening for the Foxes.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester after the match, Rodgers said: “There was a great feeling coming here today. Every Leicester player, fan, staff member coming here, it was a really special feeling.

“We wanted to take that into the game and keep that feeling going, and thankfully we’ve done that.

“You have to be educated in your pressure because Man City are so good. We have this underdog mentality so when we don’t have the ball we have to fight and run to get it back.

“But when we do get the ball we have to show our star quality and I thought the players did that today.

“I think if we could have given the supporters more tickets they would have filled the whole stadium, so it would’ve been nice to have more in.

“But I felt it in the FA Cup final and I felt it today, it felt more like 50-60 thousand supporters.”

Barnes dodges penalty question

Foxes attacker Harvey Barnes also spoke to the press, telling ITV: “It’s been a tough few months for me [with injury] and unfortunately I had to watch the FA Cup final.

“To be part of this day is amazing. Was it a penalty? It’s hard to see from where I was.

“We did practice penalties a little bit in the week. It was a chance to win more silverware and we’re over the moon with the win.”

