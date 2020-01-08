Rodgers rues lacklustre first-half but makes honest cup run admission

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was left to rue an underwhelming first-half performance that ensured the two-legged semi-final remains in the balance, and made an honest admission about his side’s cup run.

The Foxes seemed to struggle to get to grips with the occasion at times during the first-half, frittering away 45 minutes of their home leg with an unusually humdrum performance.

Visitors Villa capitalised on the malaise, taking a 1-0 halftime lead that could easily have been doubled had Ezri Konsa’s headed effort been a fraction lower after it cannoned into the crossbar.

The hosts rallied impressively in the second half, however, creating a multitude of chances including the equalising goal scored by Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Foxes boss Rodgers spoke of side’s failure to fire out of the traps, stating to Sky Sports: “Overall I thought we dominated the game. First half we were a little bit passive, we had a lot of the ball but was too slow.

“That went into our defending. We didn’t press the game and transition well enough. For the goal, we have got to defend stronger.

“But we stayed calm and I thought we sped up our game and made more runs off the ball.

“Second half we did that and we were very good. They made some blocks and the keeper made some good saves. You have to give credit to Aston Villa, especially getting the goal as that made it difficult.

“It is set up perfectly for a couple of weeks time.”

Rodgers has a remarkably successful recent history in cup competitions after playing his part in Celtic’s treble of trebles north of the border.

Cup runs are rarely straight forward, however, something Rodgers was keen to stress.

“Over two ties it was always going to be tough,” said Rodgers. “To get to a final you have to suffer. The boys are confident.”

Leicester were rocked pre-match with the news that star holding midfielder Wilfred Ndidi may need surgery after being ruled out of the clash with Villa

The Nigeria international suffered an injury in training on Tuesday which could rule him out for a number of weeks.

Speaking pre-match, the ex-Liverpool boss said: “Wilf took a knock in training yesterday, which unfortunately means he might need a slight operation tomorrow.

“That’ll put him out for a few weeks, but it’s not overly serious, so hopefully, going into February, he’ll be fit and ready to go again.”