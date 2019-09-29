Rodgers says win over Newcastle proves Leicester misconception is wrong

Brendan Rodgers was delighted with his Leicester team for showing a multi-faceted approach in their 5-0 win over Newcastle.

After Ricardo Pereira opened the scoring with his second goal in two games in the first half, Jamie Vardy scored a brace either side of a Paul Dummett own goal after the break.

Wilfried Ndidi completed the scoring as the game ticked over into stoppage time, to give Rodgers his biggest win so far as Leicester boss.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: “It was very good performance in lots of aspects. You’ve got to defend well, our pressing was good, there was a hunger in our game.

“We showed all elements today. We had possession, we moved it quick, we were a threat on the counter. It was a good demonstration of how to play against 10 men. Sometimes you can give away too much space but the players managed it well.

“Overall we scored fantastic goals and we kept a clean sheet which is important for us. Overall it’s a great day for us.

“We want to score as many goals as we can. It’s a mark of good teams how you can exploit 10 men. If you do the right things you get your rewards and the players have done that.

“We’ve got a lot to learn still, improvements to makes. Every day the boys come in to be better, they want to learn and want to be better – it’s a team with experience and young players that want to get better too.

“I think the perception can be you’re just possession-based but my teams have always had intent. Jamie Vardy has so many qualities, his touch, he gets runs in behind, for me he’s such a clever player. Our game is fast and that suits his style. He’s been brilliant for me since I came in.”

Rodgers also reserved praise for the club’s recruitment staff, with Leicester having adequately found a solution for Harry Maguire this summer, in the shape of Caglar Soyuncu.

“Its a great credit to the club,” Rodgers said. “I’m happy to take a step back from that as my strength is coaching the players. The people at the club do a great job of recruiting.

“It’s trying to sustain that, you must have that pipeline of players as you know you will lose some. There’s a lot of forward planning that goes on and its a joy to work with.”

