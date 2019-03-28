Rodgers sends message to Man Utd, Arsenal over £165m-rated duo

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester will do all they can to ensure the club’s best players remain at the King Power Stadium this summer.

Harry Maguire has again been linked with a move to Manchester United recently, with reports suggesting it could cost £90m if the Red Devils really want to land him this summer.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours about Manchester City and Arsenal interest in fellow England international Ben Chilwell – who would reportedly cost around £75million.

However, Leicester manager Rodgers has vowed that the Foxes will do their best to fend off any suitors.

“All I know is that when you have good players, they will always be of interest, and the squad is full of very talented players,” Rodgers said.

“All I can do is create an environment so that they enjoy coming to work, where they feel that they can get better.

“From that, they grow and develop. And from then on, if players need to move on from that, it will always be a decision between the club and them.

“At this moment in time, all the players are happy and working well. We want to continue on that path. But knowing how the game works, clubs always lose players, but we will always fight to keep our best players.

“When they play to a high level consistently, that will always bring interest. The club will always do its best. You can never say the player will definitely be here. But the club will do its very best.

“All the players here enjoy playing for Leicester City, I’m quite relaxed on the situation with all the players.”