Rodgers singles out Leicester star; reacts to Iheanacho penalty miss

Brendan Rodgers singled out Leicester winger Harvey Barnes for special praise after the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, and also had some words for Kelechi Iheanacho after his penalty miss.

Leicester moved up to second in the Premier League but dropped points in their pursuit of leaders Liverpool after the Selhurst Park draw.

Iheanacho had a first-half penalty saved by Vicente Guaita and when Wilfried Zaha fired the hosts ahead, Rodgers’ decision to make seven changes from the draw with Manchester United looked to have backfired.

However, Barnes’ eighth goal of the season in the 83rd minute salvaged a draw as the hosts bounced back from heavy defeats to Liverpool and Aston Villa with a point.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, Rodgers said: “We should win the game.

“We had good control of the first half with the penalty and a few other chances we should have put away, without any real defensive problems.

“Second half, we made a mistake for their goal but then we picked up the tempo and Harvey [Barnes] scores a good goal.

“Apart from that first 15 minutes of the second half, we had good control and that is a game you have to win.”

Confidence in Iheanacho

On Iheanacho’s penalty miss, he added: “I said at half time, it was one you have to let go of. He practised yesterday and hit five out of five, so he was confident, but it is just one of those things.

“Harvey was outstanding, to have played his second 90 minutes [in two days] having done so well against Manchester United as well. He won us the penalty in the first half and he is a threat.

“We have had two tough games and you know Palace can be very good on their day. I still feel we dominated the game with the changes we made but I’m pleased we kept fighting at the end.”