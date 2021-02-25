Rodgers takes blame after pinpointing reasons Leicester were knocked out

Brendan Rodgers admitted that Leicester were not good enough in their Europa League loss to Slavia Prague and took responsibility for that being the case.

After drawing the first leg 0-0, Leicester lost 2-0 back at the King Power Stadium to bring an end to their European campaign.

It continued a poor record in the Europa League for Rodgers, who has still never progressed past the Round of 32 in the competition.

The Leicester boss accepted the blame for the result, before explaining what went wrong at both ends of the field in each leg of the tie.

Rodgers told BT Sport: “We lost to the better team.

“I take responsibility for the team I’ve picked. I picked a team I felt could win the game.

Leicester City v Arsenal Match Preview, February 28, 2021 A look ahead to the Premier League game between Leicester City and Arsenal, including stats on form, possession, shots, cards, corners, top scorers and previous meetings.

“We didn’t create enough over two legs. We didn’t defend with any intensity, we gave away two disappointing goals. The better team won.

“We started pretty well. We didn’t have enough quality to break them down.”

Rodgers moves on from excuses

“I don’t want to give too many excuses. [We had] players not available tonight at the top end of the field. However, I still expected us to show up more. They’ll learn from it.

“We’re disappointed to be out but we know we weren’t good enough.

“Good luck to Slavia in the next round.”

READ MORE: Leicester turn to Ranieri as they rival Tottenham for Serie A winger